Alberta reports 426 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 2 more deaths

Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with two more deaths.

There were 133 new cases reported for Friday, 184 for Saturday and 109 for Sunday, Dr Deena Hinshaw said Monday.

Saturday's tally is the highest number of new cases reported for a single day since April 30, when 228 cases were reported.

There are now 1,370 active cases in the province, compared to 1,158 reported on Thursday. The two deaths, a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 90s in the North zone, bring the total number to 239.

"The latest numbers are raising concerns," Hinshaw said Monday.

An outbreak at the Calgary Kidanemehret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church has accounted for 57 new cases.

"We don't know the details yet as this outbreak has just been reported to us so it's too early to be able to say exactly how the virus may have spread," Hinshaw said.

"We know from a few of the outbreaks that we've seen in the last several weeks that sometimes it's possible, again, for the wrong person to be in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Spread can happen when a person is infectious without knowing it, she said.

Hinshaw also urged Albertans not to forget that outbreaks can occur anywhere, and those involved "need our compassion in this difficult time."

"It is critical as always that members of this church be supported and not targeted or stigmatized," she said.

Across the province, 44 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including eight in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Monday was:

Calgary zone: 590, up from 375 Thursday

Edmonton zone: 551, down from 589 Thursday

North zone: 174, up from 148

Central zone: 27, up from 25

South zone: 24, up from 18

Unknown: four, up from three

In her last update, last Thursday, Hinshaw said returning tens of thousands of Alberta students back to school this week is the right step.

"I think there is no one perfect way to go back to school," Hinshaw said.

"And I am convinced that it is critical to help our children get back into school in person, and to work on balancing the risks of COVID-19 with the risks of all of the other things that our children face — the risks of not being in school, for example."

Hinshaw's next news conference will be this Thursday, Sept. 3.