Alberta reports 42 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths

Alberta recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases to 801.

No additional deaths were reported in the latest update, meaning the provincial death total remains at 135.

In total, 5,924 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the province, hospitalization rates remain low with 46 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care.

The province said 216,168 Albertans have been tested and labs have performed 236,789 tests, with 4,015 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 629 active cases and 4,020 recovered

South zone: 92 active cases and 1,132 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 20 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

Two active cases and 22 recovered cases in zones to be confirmed

To date, 624 cases have an unknown exposure.

On Friday, the province announced that some Albertans will have access to more health services, including non-urgent surgeries that require hospital stays, starting this coming week.

Calgary and Brooks, Alta. were also given the green light to prepare to reopen businesses starting Monday, following a significant decline in the number of actives cases of COVID-19.