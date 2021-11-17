Alberta reports 412 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths

Alberta reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths from the illness.

The new cases were detected on 9,736 completed tests with a positivity rate of about 4.31 per cent, which is slightly lower than the seven-day average of 4.71 per cent.

The three new deaths bring the province's total to 3,204. The deaths were a woman in her 30s in the South zone, a man in his 70s in the Edmonton zone and a man in his 90s in the Central zone.

There are 518 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 100 in intensive care beds. About 74 per cent of those currently in hospital are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The number of active cases in Alberta is currently second-highest in the country, behind Quebec's 5,897. There are now 5,521 active cases in Alberta, which is the fewest seen in the province since Aug. 16.

Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,827

Edmonton zone: 1,221

North zone: 1,082

Central zone: 897

South zone: 489

Unknown: 5

There were 8,515 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered Tuesday, of which 3,288 were third doses, 3,578 were second doses and 1,649 were first doses. About 82.4 per cent of the province's eligible population (over the age of 12) has had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which means roughly 70.1 per cent of Alberta's total population is now considered fully vaccinated.