Alberta reports 41 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

Alberta reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The total of known active cases in the province increased by one from the previous update to 579.

Nine new variant cases were also identified, bringing the total active variant cases to 324 — 56 per cent of all active cases.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 295

Edmonton zone: 121

Central zone: 47

South zone: 26

North zone: 89

Unknown: 1

There are now 110 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 28 patients in intensive care.

Alberta reported two additional deaths Friday, bringing the total deaths attributed to the disease to 2,314.

Two men in the North zone died from COVID-19. One man was in his 60s, the other in his 70s.

Alberta reported 6,365 COVID-19 tests completed Thursday. The positivity rate was 0.82 per cent.

About 74.5 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one vaccine dose, while 57.9 per cent of those eligible are fully vaccinated.