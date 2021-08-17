Skip to Main Content
Edmonton·New

Alberta reports 407 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to rise

Alberta public health officials reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three additional deaths.

Hospitalizations increased to 176, including 44 in ICU

Alberta's positivity rate was 7.51 per cent after 5,475 tests on Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A total of 2,336 Albertans have now died due to the disease. 

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, tweeted that 74 per cent of the new cases were unvaccinated, 9 per cent partially vaccinated and 17 per cent fully vaccinated.

Tuesday's update saw hospitalizations rise by 15 to 176, including 44 patients in intensive care units.

Hinshaw noted on her Twitter that of people admitted to regular hospital beds, 77.3  per cent were unvaccinated and 8.4 per cent partially vaccinated.

Of those in the ICU, 88.6 per cent were unvaccinated and 4.5 per cent were partially vaccinated.

The number of known active cases is now up to 5,627 — an increase of 273 since Monday's update. 

Here's how active cases break down across the province:

  • Calgary zone: 2,016
  • Edmonton zone: 1,549
  • North zone: 814
  • South zone: 810
  • Central zone: 428
  • Unknown: 10

Meanwhile, 618 more cases of coronavirus variants of concern have been identified in Alberta. The total of known active variant cases is up to 4,855 — or about 86 per cent of all known active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.

Since early July, the highly-infectious delta variant has made up most cases of variants of concern detected in the province.

Another 5,475 COVID-19 tests were conducted Monday. The province's test-positivity rate is 7.51 per cent.

There were 7,753 more doses of vaccine administered Monday.

About 77 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; 68 per cent have received two doses.

