Alberta reports 40 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip

Another 40 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Alberta Wednesday, as provincial health officials released data on the illness from the past week.

The number of COVID deaths since the pandemic began is now 5,177.

There are now 1,107 people in hospital with the illness, including 40 in ICU. That's a drop from last week when there were 1,141 people in hospital, though the ICU number is unchanged.

For the seven-day reporting period ending on Nov. 21, the province reported 1,358 COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average positivity rate of 13.87 per cent as of Nov. 18. The number of new cases detected through PCR testing was slightly up from last week, but the positivity rate dropped from the 14.65 per cent reported the week before.

There is more virus circulating throughout the province, however, as provincial data excludes positive rapid-test results and most Albertans are not eligible to receive a PCR test.