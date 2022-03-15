Alberta reports 4 new COVID deaths as hospitalizations see slight increase

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased by 15 on Tuesday, as Alberta reported four new deaths linked to the illness.

The four new deaths bring the province's total to 4,025 over the course of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday's update, there are 1,001 people in hospital with COVID, including 70 in intensive care. One week ago there were 1,122 people in hospital, including 78 in ICU.

The province reported 459 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but that number only includes those who test positive with a PCR test and the province is still limiting access to PCR test.

Alberta labs completed 1,831 PCR tests Monday with a positivity rate around 25.29 per cent, which is much higher than the seven-day average of 20.67 per cent and the highest of the month of March, so far.

There are now 6,422 known active cases in the province, a decline of 218 from Monday's update.

The province said about 80.9 per cent of Albertans have received at least a first dose of a COVID vaccine, and 76.2 per cent have received second doses. About 35.8 per cent of Albertans have had a third dose of vaccine.