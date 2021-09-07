Alberta reports 4,903 new cases of COVID-19 over past 4 days, 17 new deaths

The fourth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta continues to grow as the province on Tuesday reported 4,903 new cases and 17 new deaths from the virus, combining four days of data from the Labour Day long weekend.

Here's how the cases break down by date and the number of completed tests:

Sept 3: 1,330 new cases (10,451 tests, 12.87 per cent positivity)

Sept 4: 1,450 new cases (12,486 tests, 11.43 per cent positivity)

Sept 5: 820 new cases (7,512 tests, 11.09 per cent positivity)

Sept 6: 1,303 new cases (10,408 tests, 12.64 per cent positivity)

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have surpassed the 600 mark. There are currently 602 people in hospital with the disease, including 137 in ICU.

In the province's last update on Friday, there were 515 people in hospital, including 118 in ICU.

Of those currently hospitalized, 74.25 per cent are unvaccinated, 21.1 per cent are fully vaccinated and 4.65 per cent are partially vaccinated. About 60 per cent of the province's total population has had both doses of vaccine, while 6.9 per cent have had just one dose.

Current ICU capacity — including additional surge beds — is at 87 per cent, according to Alberta Health Services. That number is down from last week, when capacity reached 95 per cent. AHS says about 255 ICU beds are open in Alberta, including 82 additional spaces.

Alberta continues to lead the country in active cases, which increased by nearly 2,000 over the long weekend.

There are now 15,486 active cases in the province. According to Alberta Health data, about 83 per cent of current active cases have an unknown source.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 4,634

Calgary zone: 4,187

North zone: 2,948

Central zone: 2,096

South zone: 1,567

Unknown: 54

About 78.6 per cent of the province's eligible population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 per cent have had both.

Across the province, 27,326 doses of vaccine were administered over the past four days.

Albertans who get their first or second dose between Sept. 3 and Oct. 14 will be eligible for a $100 financial incentive, announced Friday.

As of the latest update, 804,093 eligible Albertans have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.