Alberta reports 4,633 new cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days, 22 new deaths

Alberta reported 4,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 22 new deaths from the disease, as the province released three days of data from the weekend.

The 4,633 new cases were reported from Friday to Monday:

Sept 17: 1,605 (16,409 tests, 10.02 per cent positive)

Sept 18: 1,592 (16,529 tests, 9.76 per cent positive)

Sept 19: 1,436 (13,389 tests, 10.81 per cent positive)

With 22 new deaths, the province's total is now at 2,545.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to rise.

There are now 954 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, an increase of 43 from Friday's update.

Included in that number are 216 people being treated in intensive care. Of those currently in hospital with COVID-19, 82 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Active cases of COVID-19 surpassed the 20,000 mark for the first time since mid-May. Here's how active cases break down by region:

Edmonton zone: 5,615

Calgary zone: 5,597

North zone: 3,723

Central zone: 3,551

South zone: 2,085

Unknown: 43

The province released R-value information for the past two weeks on Monday.

It shows that spread of the virus has slowed in the two largest cities, but the transmission is still growing in other parts of the province.

The R-value is the average number of people that someone with COVID-19 transmit the virus to.

Any number over one means a growth of transmission. Province-wide, the R-value is 1.04. In Edmonton, the R-value is 0.97, while in Calgary it's 0.94 . The rest of Alberta has an R-value of 1.15

Vaccinations in Alberta have seen notable growth since the province's announcement of its restrictions exemption program last week.

There were 59,009 vaccines doses administered over the past three days, including 34,595 first doses.

As of the province's latest update, about 81 per cent of the province's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.3 per cent have had both.

About 61.5 per cent of the province's total population has had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.