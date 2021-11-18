Alberta reports 383 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths

Alberta reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five more deaths related to the illness.

The new cases were detected through 8,948 completed tests, with a positivity rate around 4.34 per cent.

The five new deaths bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta to 3,209.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19 continue to decline.

There are now 498 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, about 18 fewer than the previous day's update. Included in that number are 94 patients in intensive care.

Active cases of COVID-19 also continue to decrease. There are now 5,384 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Here is now active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,817

Edmonton zone: 1,180

North zone: 1,055

Central zone: 861

South zone: 468

Unknown: 3

As of the province's latest update, about 82.7 per cent of the province's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 70.4 per cent of the province's entire population.

According to the CBC's vaccine tracker, the national average for total population fully vaccinated is about 75 per cent.