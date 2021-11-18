Alberta reports 383 new cases of COVID-19, 5 more deaths
There are now 5,384 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta
Alberta reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and five more deaths related to the illness.
The new cases were detected through 8,948 completed tests, with a positivity rate around 4.34 per cent.
The five new deaths bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta to 3,209.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions from COVID-19 continue to decline.
There are now 498 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, about 18 fewer than the previous day's update. Included in that number are 94 patients in intensive care.
Active cases of COVID-19 also continue to decrease. There are now 5,384 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
Here is now active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 1,817
- Edmonton zone: 1,180
- North zone: 1,055
- Central zone: 861
- South zone: 468
- Unknown: 3
As of the province's latest update, about 82.7 per cent of the province's eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or about 70.4 per cent of the province's entire population.
According to the CBC's vaccine tracker, the national average for total population fully vaccinated is about 75 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?