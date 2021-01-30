Alberta reports 383 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Alberta reported 383 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as active cases and hospitalizations dropped across the province.

On Saturday, Alberta reported 11 deaths from COVID-19, with eight cases linked to outbreaks at continuing and long-term care facilities. Since the outset of the pandemic, 1,631 people have died from the disease.

The number of people in hospital fell to 582 on Saturday, 12 fewer compared to Friday's update. There were 103 people receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Premier Jason Kenney said Friday the province would ease COVID-19 restrictions going forward based on hospitalization rates.

Restaurants and gyms will be permitted to reopen for in-person service on Feb. 8 if the number of people in hospital stays below 600. When the number drops below 450, restrictions will be eased on retail, community halls, hotels and conference centres. And below 300, restrictions loosen on places of worship, adult team sports, public attractions, casinos and libraries.

Active cases fell in each of the health zones and stood at 7,350 on Saturday, a drop of 275 since the previous update.

Here's the breakdown of cases by health zone:

Calgary zone: 3,063

Edmonton zone: 2,529

Central zone: 666

South zone: 327

North zone: 929

Unknown: 16

The province reported under 400 daily new cases of COVID-19 for the third time in the past seven days, a mark last seen in late October.

The province completed 10,377 COVID-19 tests on Friday, with a test positivity rate of 3.79 per cent.