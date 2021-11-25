Alberta reports 379 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 1 more death

Alberta reported 379 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and the death of one person.

There are now 4,969 active cases in the province, down from 5,033 Wednesday. As of Thursday's update, there were 465 people in hospital, including 98 in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,232 Albertans have died from the disease.

Here's a look at case numbers by zone:

Calgary zone: 1,880

Edmonton zone: 1,119

North zone: 837

Central zone: 712

South zone: 413

Unknown: 8

On Friday, vaccinations get underway for children ages five to 11 at 120 vaccination clinics across the province.

The pediatric vaccines will not be administered in schools. In the fall, in-school clinics offered the COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 and up.

So far, 88.5 per cent of eligible Albertans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.5 per cent of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.

That translates to 70.9 per cent of the total Alberta population being fully vaccinated.