Alberta reports 379 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 1 more death
On Friday, vaccinations for children ages five to 11 begin at 120 clinics across Alberta
Alberta reported 379 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and the death of one person.
There are now 4,969 active cases in the province, down from 5,033 Wednesday. As of Thursday's update, there were 465 people in hospital, including 98 in intensive care.
Since the start of the pandemic, 3,232 Albertans have died from the disease.
Here's a look at case numbers by zone:
- Calgary zone: 1,880
- Edmonton zone: 1,119
- North zone: 837
- Central zone: 712
- South zone: 413
- Unknown: 8
On Friday, vaccinations get underway for children ages five to 11 at 120 vaccination clinics across the province.
The pediatric vaccines will not be administered in schools. In the fall, in-school clinics offered the COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 and up.
So far, 88.5 per cent of eligible Albertans age 12 and up have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.5 per cent of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
That translates to 70.9 per cent of the total Alberta population being fully vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?