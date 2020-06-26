Alberta reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

Alberta confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and reported no additional deaths.

That brings the number of active cases in the province remains stable at 509 with 37 people in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

Of those cases, 223 are within the city of Edmonton and 178 in Calgary.

On Thursday Dr, Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported the majority of active cases identified in recent weeks are people under the age of 40.

Indeed, the average age of people with COVID-19 in Alberta is 39, Hinshaw said. Four of the people hospitalized in Edmonton with disease are under the age of 30.

Here's how the cases break down with provincial zones:

Edmonton zone: 241

Calgary zone: 208

North zone: 31

South zone: 23

Central zone: 3

Unknown: 3

To date 422,351 tests for the disease have been conducted in Alberta.

On Thursday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Alberta will soon begin testing for COVID-19 at pharmacies.

Twenty pharmacies, located primarily in Edmonton and Calgary, will begin to offer swab tests to Albertans without symptoms and no known exposure to COVID-19, Shandro said.