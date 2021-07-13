Alberta reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
112 in hospital, 33 in ICU
Alberta reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Tuesday.
The deaths included a woman in her 90s in the Calgary zone as well as a North zone man in his 60s and a Calgary zone man in his 70s. The date of death was listed as July 11 for all three.
A total of 2,310 Albertans have died due to the disease.
The number of hospitalizations remained unchanged at 112. Of those, 33 were in intensive care.
There were 599 active cases of the illness in Alberta, a decrease of 25 since the previous update.
Here is how active cases break down across the province:
- Calgary zone: 298
- Edmonton zone: 119
- Central zone: 47
- South zone: 24
- North zone:110
- Unknown: 1
Around 5,000 tests were completed on July 12. The positivity rate was 0.66 per cent on Monday.
Fourteen new variant cases were identified Monday, bringing the total active variant cases in Alberta to 351, or 58 per cent of all total active cases.
The province said 74.2 per cent of eligible Albertans aged 12 and up have had at least one vaccine dose while 55.9 per cent are now fully vaccinated.
- Alberta lifts COVID-19 restrictions for long-term care homes
- Growing proportion of Alberta COVID-19 cases have no known source
Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced Tuesday the province would would lift many of the COVID-19 restrictions for long-term care homes, allowing residents to have unlimited visitors and ending limits on dining and recreation activities for residents.
