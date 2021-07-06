Alberta reports 33 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

Alberta is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths from the disease.

The 33 cases were detected on 4,415 tests, with a positivity rate of 0.77 per cent, the province reported Tuesday.

Currently, 138 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19, including 32 in intensive care.

The two new deaths were a woman in her 90s in the Edmonton zone who died June 14 and a women in her 60s in Central zone who died July 4.

Alberta labs also detected 12 new cases of coronavirus variants of concern. Variant cases make up 484 of the province's 763 active cases — about 63.4 per cent. Active cases are now at the lowest point Alberta has seen since July 14 last year when there were 703.

Here's how active COVID-19 cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 397

Edmonton zone: 134

North zone: 126

Central zone: 86

South zone: 18

Unknown: 2

As of end of day Monday, 73.5 per cent of eligible Albertans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, 49.6 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 had received two shots of vaccine.