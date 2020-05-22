Alberta reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Alberta reported 32 more cases of COVID-19 Friday along with two more deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 6,800, including 5,801 recovered cases and 134 deaths.

The two deaths involve a woman in her 70s, who lived at Calgary's Carewest Sarcee care home and a woman in her 90s who lived at Kensington Village in Edmonton.

There have been 804 cases in continuing care facilities in Alberta. Of these, 83 are active, 621 patients have recovered, and 100 have died.

In the province as a whole, there are 865 active cases with 54 people in hospital, six in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Friday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 689 active, 3,912 recovered

South zone: 93 active, 1,122 recovered

Edmonton zone: 58 active, 453 recovered

North zone: 18 active, 199 recovered

Central zone: four active, 94 recovered

Unknown: three active, 21 recovered

To date 209,412 Albertans have been tested for COVID-19.

​​Earlier Friday, Premier Jason Kenney announced ​Calgary and Brooks will join the rest of Alberta Monday by allowing bars, restaurants, hair salons and barbershops to open.

Kenney was joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro who announced he is expanding what non-urgent surgeries can be performed to include more day surgeries and those requiring an overnight stay. The surgeries were put on hold to make sure the health-care system had capacity to help those affected by COVID-19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will host her next news conference on COVID-19 Monday.

On Thursday Hinshaw urged Albertans not to be lulled into a false sense of security over the dropping number of cases.

"We need to remember that moving into the fall we always see a spike in, for example, influenza, [and] other respiratory viruses," she said. "So we just need to continually practise the good public health measures."