Alberta reports 313 new cases of COVID-19, opens walk-in clinics for first doses of vaccine

Alberta reported 313 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with five new deaths.

The deaths involve people in their 60s and 70s in the Edmonton, Calgary and North zones.

Currently, there are 329 people in hospital, including 83 in intensive care. There are 4,204 active cases provincewide.

Here's a look at how those cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 1,691

Edmonton zone: 1,114

North zone: 624

Central zone: 574

South zone: 200

Unknown: 1

Alberta will enter its second stage of reopening Thursday. Things like fitness centres, libraries and movie theatres will reopen.

Walk-in appointments at Expo Centre

Alberta Health Services started offering walk-in appointments on Wednesday for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The three-day blitz is happening at the Edmonton Expo Centre, Calgary's Telus Convention Centre as well as in 19 other communities around the province.

Demand for first doses of the vaccine has been slowing down in recent days. As of the end of day Tuesday, 67.2 per cent of eligible Albertans — that is, those aged 12 and up — have received at least one dose.