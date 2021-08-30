Alberta reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, 7 additional deaths
There are now more than 400 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta
Alberta reported 3,056 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths on Monday as the province released three days of data from the weekend.
The new cases were detected from Friday to Sunday:
- 1,231 new cases on August 27, 11,415 tests, 10.95 per cent positivity
- 960 new cases on August 28, 9516 tests, 10.16 per cent positivity
- 865 new cases on August 29, 8,328 tests, 10.41 per cent positivity
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to grow at a rapid pace. The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 increased by 65 from Friday's update. Week over week, the number has grown from 244 from last Monday to 401 people in hospital as of the latest update. There are 98 people being treated in ICU for COVID-19 across the province.
Of those currently in hospital for COVID-19 in Alberta, 79.55 per cent are unvaccinated, 3.24 are partially vaccinated and 17.21 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Active cases are also increasing. The province currently has 11,426 active cases of COVID-19 — the most in the country and the most the province has seen since May 24.
Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Edmonton zone: 3,571
- Calgary zone: 3,193
- North zone: 2,111
- South zone: 1,198
- Central zone: 1,304
- Unknown: 49
Of the 11,426 active cases in the province, 7,855 have been identified as coronavirus variants of concern.
As of the province's latest update, 77.9 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.8 per cent have had two doses. Of Alberta's total population, about 59.3 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The province announced Monday that some Albertans would soon be eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Seniors in congregate care facilities and immunocompromised Albertans will be the first group to qualify for the additional doses.
