Alberta reports 26 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday

Alberta reported 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, the second highest single-day total in Alberta since the pandemic began, along with 1,352 new cases of the virus around the province.

The 26 additional deaths reported on Saturday comes two days after the province reported 30 deaths on Thursday from COVID-19, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has now increased to 841.

The province also reported 18,502 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, there are 777 people in hospital due to COVID-19, and 151 in intensive care.

There are now 19,260 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta. Here's the regional break down of active cases in Alberta:

Calgary zone: 6,943

Edmonton zone: 9,174

North zone: 1,122

South zone: 479

Central zone: 1,450

Unknown: 92

The new deaths include:

1. Dec. 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

2. Dec. 7. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

3. Dec. 12. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at a supportive living home in Edmonton Zone.

4. Dec. 13. A female in her 90s Edmonton Zone.

5. Dec. 15. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive living home in Edmonton Zone.

6. Dec. 15. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive living home in Edmonton Zone.

7. Dec. 16. A male in his 60s in Edmonton Zone.

8. Dec. 16. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Edmonton Zone.

9. Dec. 16. A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Edmonton Zone.

10. Dec. 17. A male in his 70s linked to the outbreak at an acute care facility in North Zone.

11. Dec. 17. A male in his 90s linked to the outbreak at supportive living home in Edmonton Zone.

12. Dec. 17. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

13. Dec. 17. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at a supportive living home in Edmonton Zone.

14. Dec. 17. A female in her 50s linked to the outbreak at an acute care facility in Central Zone.

15. Dec. 17. A male in his 80s in Calgary Zone.

16. Dec. 18. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

17. Dec. 18, A female in her 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

18. Dec. 18. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Edmonton Zone.

19. Dec. 18. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at an acute care facility in Edmonton Zone.

20. Dec. 18. A female in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Edmonton Zone.

21. Dec. 18. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Edmonton Zone.

22. Dec. 18. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Calgary Zone.

23. Dec. 18. A male in his 80s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Calgary Zone.

24. Dec. 18 A female in her 80s in Calgary Zone.

25. Dec. 18. A female in her 60s linked to the outbreak at a supportive care home in Calgary Zone.

26. Dec. 18. A female in her 90s linked to the outbreak at a long-term care facility in Calgary Zone.

On Friday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, encouraged Albertans to follow public health restrictions over the weekend despite the Christmas rush.

"I know many people are still busy preparing for the holidays and shopping for groceries and gifts, but we all need to do so in the safest manner possible. Do not try to crowd into malls or stores," Hinshaw said during a news conference.

Hinshaw warned on Friday that Alberta could easily see well beyond 2,000 new cases per day within a few weeks after the holidays, if Christmas proves to be "an accelerating factor."