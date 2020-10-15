Alberta reports 244 new cases of COVID-19, one new death

Alberta reported 244 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as well as one more death.

The latest numbers showed there are 2,738 active cases in Alberta, up from 2,689 Wednesday.

There are 101 people in hospital with the disease, including 16 in intensive care.

The latest death is a man in his 80s who is linked to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherds Care Centre in Edmonton. The outbreak has seen 60 residents and 31 staff test positive for COVID-19, with eight of the residents dying.

To date, 288 Albertans have died from COVID-19.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases:

Edmonton zone: 1,497 cases up from 1,473 cases Wednesday

Calgary zone: 788 cases down from 791 cases Wednesday

North zone: 130 cases up from 124 cases

South zone: 191 cases up from 177 cases

Central zone: 116 cases from 108 cases

Unknown: 16 cases same as Wednesday

The number of tests completed Wednesday was 12,721, which brings the total number of tests done in the province to 1,583,918.

There are now 22 schools under watch status, meaning they have recorded at least five cases of COVID-19, and 69 schools with two to four cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Friday afternoon.