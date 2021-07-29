Alberta reports 233 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta reported 233 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single day number since early June.

The 233 cases were detected through 7,857 tests, with a positivity rate around 2.8 per cent. Labs detected 188 cases of coronavirus variants of concern through screening positive cases.

Active cases, now at 1,520, continue to grow and are now more than double what they were a week ago (July 21) when there were 644.

Here's a regional breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in the province:

Calgary zone: 903

Edmonton zone: 274

South zone: 149

North zone: 110

Central zone: 80

Unknown: 4

There are currently 89 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous update. Across the province there are 20 people being treated in an intensive care unit. Of those in ICU, 75 per cent are unvaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced Wednesday that the province would be abandoning most isolation and testing requirements by mid-August.

Hinshaw pointed to the province's vaccination rate as one of the main reasons behind the move.

As of end of day Wednesday, about 75.7 per cent of eligible population has received at least one dose (64.4 per cent of total population) and 64.6 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 have had both doses.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic 2,325 Albertans have died of COVID-19.