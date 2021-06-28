Alberta reports 209 new cases of COVID-19 over past 4 days

Alberta reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, compiling four days of data.

Here's how those 209 cases broke down by date:

31 new cases on June 27 (4,489 tests, 0.87 per cent positive)

33 new cases on June 26 (4,587 tests, 0.98 per cent positive)

64 new cases on June 25 (6,083 tests, 1.33 per cent positive)

81 new cases on June 24 (7,073 tests, 1.44 per cent positive)

The latest number, 31 cases, is the lowest the province has reported since July 3 last year, when 30 cases were recorded.

In a preliminary update on Friday, Alberta Health said there had been about 100 new cases detected on Thursday, though that number turned out to be 81. The province has not reported 100 or more new cases since June 20.

From Thursday through Sunday, Alberta labs also detected 212 cases of variants of concern.

The province also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total number to 2,295 since the start of the pandemic. Both deaths were in the Calgary zone and involved men in their 80s, one on June 13 and the other on June 24.

Active cases dropped to 1,261 on Monday, down from 1,580 in the last full update on Thursday.

Across the province, 179 people were being treated in hospital for the disease as of Sunday, including 39 in intensive care.

As of end of day on Sunday, 71.7 per cent of the eligible population in Alberta had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. About 38.6 per cent of eligible Albertans were fully vaccinated with two doses.

The reproduction value, or R-value, from June 21 to June 27 was 0.75, with a confidence interval of between 0.69 and 0.82.

In the Edmonton zone, the R-value was 0.73 (0.58-0.91) compared to 0.74 (0.66-0.84) in Calgary and 0.77 (0.66-0.90) in the rest of Alberta. This is the last weekly update for the R-value as the province will now update R-value numbers every two weeks.

Here is how active cases break down across the province:

Calgary zone: 682

North zone: 201

Edmonton zone: 195

Central zone: 137

South zone: 42

Unknown: 4

The province is set to move to Stage 3 of its reopening plan — when almost all health restrictions will be lifted —on Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will provide her final regular live COVID-19 update to Albertans on Tuesday. After that, Hinshaw will shift to providing live updates when they are needed.