Alberta reports 2 additional deaths from COVID-19, 122 new cases

The province announced two more deaths due to COVID-19 and 122 new cases of the disease on Friday.

The deaths, which occurred on Thursday, involved a woman in her 50s in the Calgary zone who was not in continuing care and a man in his 90s who was a resident of Wentworth Manor in Calgary.

A third person had died of the disease Thursday, but Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health announced the death Thursday afternoon. That death is linked to the outbreak at the Foothills hospital.

The province now has 1,558 active cases of COVID-19, down 38 from Thursday and has recorded 272 deaths.

As of Friday, 64 people with COVID-19 were in hospital being treated, with 15 of them in intensive care.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Thursday was:

Edmonton zone: 835 cases, down 16 from Thursday

Calgary zone: 568 cases, down 19.

North zone: 104 cases, up two.

South zone: 31 cases, down one.

Central zone: 19 cases, no change.

Unknown: one case, down from five.

There are 56 outbreaks in schools in Alberta with seven schools with five or more cases under watches.

Four new schools reported outbreaks including Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School in Calgary, Aldergrove School in Edmonton, Queen Elizabeth School also in Edmonton and J Percy Page School in Edmonton.

As of Friday 1,038,472 Albertans have been tested for the virus, while provincial labs have completed 1,378,898 tests.

Hinshaw will next update the province on COVID-19 on Monday.