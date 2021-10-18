Alberta reports 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 over 3 days, 30 more deaths

Alberta reported 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, combining test results from the previous three days.

Another 30 COVID-related deaths were also announced, bringing the province's total to 2,976 since the pandemic started. Three of the deaths were from September but most occurred since Friday.

The province's daily new cases, positivity rate, active cases and hospitalizations are all declining.

The new cases were detected from Friday to Monday:

Oct. 15: 783 new cases (6.92 per cent positivity rate)

Oct. 16: 791 new cases (6.98 per cent positivity rate)

Oct. 17: 607 new cases (8.51 per cent positivity rate)

There are 981 people being treated in hospital with COVID-19, including 225 people in intensive care beds. Of those in hospital currently, 698 are unvaccinated, 54 are partially vaccinated and 229 are fully vaccinated.

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped by 676 from Friday's update. There are now 12,302 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Here's how they break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 3,104

Edmonton zone: 2,913

North zone: 2,576

Central zone: 2,393

South zone: 1,300

Unknown: 16

The latest R-value info for the province shows transmission is slowing, as the Alberta is reporting a number below 1.

The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case. For October 11-17, the provincewide R-value was 0.85 (confidence interval of 0.83-0.88). In Calgary, the R-value was 0.88 (0.84-0.93), in Edmonton 0.85 (0.80-0.90), and in the rest of Alberta it was 0.84 (0.81-0.87).

The provincial R-value for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 was 0.92.

As of the province's latest update, about 86 per cent of the province's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 77.4 have had two. According to the CBC's vaccine tracker, the national average for at least one dose is 88.1 per cent.

About 65.8 per cent of Alberta's total population has had both doses of vaccine.

So far, 6,350,131 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.