Alberta reports 2,020 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths

Alberta on Friday reported its highest new daily case number since the first week of May as the province recorded 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths.

The 2,020 new cases — the highest of the province's fourth wave so far — were detected on 17,327 tests with a positivity rate around 11.66 per cent.

With 18 new deaths, the province's COVID death total has now grown to 2,523. One month ago, that number was 2,336.

Active cases rose by 495 to 19,201. For the first time in weeks, the Calgary health zone has edged out the Edmonton zone for the most active cases in the province. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 5,468

Edmonton zone: 5,467

North zone: 3,237

Central zone: 3,080

South zone: 1,919

Unknown: 30

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up to 911 across the province, including 215 in intensive care beds. About 78 per cent of those currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Alberta reached a vaccine milestone as more than 80 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As of the latest update, 80.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have had one dose of vaccine, while 71.8 per cent have had two. About 61 per cent of the province's total population have had both doses of vaccine.

"Thank you to not only every Albertan who has stepped up and got vaccinated but who have booked doses," Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release Friday. "We've seen a rush in bookings in recent days, and every dose will help bend down the curve and protect our health-care system.

"While many have stepped up to get their COVID-19 vaccine, we need as many people as possible to get their first and second doses immediately to reduce stress on our health-care system."

Watch | Jason Kenney says province's future is in hands of unvaccinated Albertans: Jason Kenney says future is in hands of unvaccinated Albertans 1:56 Premier Jason Kenney said in a Facebook Live that he thinks unvaccinated people are angriest about COVID, but that they are prolonging the pandemic. 1:56

Vaccine uptake has risen in recent days, as the province moves to allow businesses and events to be exempt from some restrictions if they participate in the province's restriction exemption program, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result.

Alberta Health has started reporting third doses for the first time. As of end of day Thursday, 42,745 Albertans have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are 748,769 eligible Albertans that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.