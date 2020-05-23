Alberta reports 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one death

Alberta reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Saturday.

That brings the total number of cases in the province to 6,818, including 5,869 recovered cases and 135 deaths, as of Saturday's update. The latest death was a woman in her 90s at the Chinook Care Centre in Calgary Zone.

Alberta had 814 active cases with 48 people in the hospital, out of which six were in intensive care.

There were 74 active cases and 630 recovered cases at continuing care facilities; 101 facility residents have died.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Saturday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone: 641 active cases and 3,971 recovered

South zone: 93 active cases and 1,127 recovered

Edmonton zone: 55 active cases and 455 recovered

North zone: 19 active cases and 200 recovered

Central zone: three active cases and 95 recovered

To date, 621 cases were due to an unknown exposure.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted on Saturday to address people's concerns around mosquitoes.

"To date, there is no information or evidence that suggests #COVID19AB is transmitted by mosquitoes," she wrote.

"It's a respiratory virus spread through droplets in an infected person's saliva/nasal discharge when they cough, sneeze, or talk."