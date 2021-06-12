Alberta reports 179 new cases of COVID-19 on 1st weekend of Stage 2 reopening

Alberta reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths as many enjoyed the first weekend of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.

Thursday marked the implementation of looser restrictions, allowing for indoor dining, gyms and larger outdoor gatherings.

Alberta reported 290 people in hospital with the illness on Saturday — down six from the previous day. Of those, 74 were in intensive care unit beds.

Including the four additional deaths, Alberta has now lost 2,269 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the deaths, a woman and two men were in their 50s, and one man was in his 60s. The deaths took place on Thursday.

Provincial labs completed 5,476 tests, for a positivity rate of around 3.3 per cent.

The province saw an overall drop of 282 total active cases, down to 3,247.

Here is how active cases break down by health zone:

Calgary zone: 1,330

Edmonton zone: 839

North zone: 569

Central zone: 381

South zone: 128

Unknown: 0

As of Saturday, 3,336,850 doses of vaccine had been administered, as the province was around the 68.5 per cent vaccination mark for Albertans over the age of 12 with their first dose.