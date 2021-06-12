Alberta reports 179 new cases of COVID-19 on 1st weekend of Stage 2 reopening
Province reports 290 in hospital, 4 additional deaths
Alberta reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths as many enjoyed the first weekend of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan.
Thursday marked the implementation of looser restrictions, allowing for indoor dining, gyms and larger outdoor gatherings.
Alberta reported 290 people in hospital with the illness on Saturday — down six from the previous day. Of those, 74 were in intensive care unit beds.
Including the four additional deaths, Alberta has now lost 2,269 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Of the deaths, a woman and two men were in their 50s, and one man was in his 60s. The deaths took place on Thursday.
Provincial labs completed 5,476 tests, for a positivity rate of around 3.3 per cent.
The province saw an overall drop of 282 total active cases, down to 3,247.
Here is how active cases break down by health zone:
- Calgary zone: 1,330
- Edmonton zone: 839
- North zone: 569
- Central zone: 381
- South zone: 128
- Unknown: 0
As of Saturday, 3,336,850 doses of vaccine had been administered, as the province was around the 68.5 per cent vaccination mark for Albertans over the age of 12 with their first dose.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?