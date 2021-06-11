Alberta reports 170 new cases of COVID-19 ahead of weekend of loosened restrictions

Alberta reported 170 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province heads into a weekend of loosened restrictions.

Thursday marked the implementation of Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, allowing for indoor dining, gyms, and larger outdoor gatherings.

As of Friday's update, there were 296 people in hospital — a decrease of ten from the previous day. Of those, 79 were in intensive care units.

Three new deaths were also reported. A total of 2,265 Albertans have died from the disease.

Total active cases dropped 281, down to 3,529. The positivity rate was 2.81 per cent after 6,682 tests — the lowest rate since mid-October 2020.

Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:

Calgary zone: 1,409

Edmonton zone: 929

North zone: 585

Central zone: 456

South zone: 149

Unknown: 1

The last time Edmonton zone was below 1,000 active cases was in late February.

The province has not yet provided the latest vaccination numbers. As of end of day Wednesday, 67.8 per cent of Albertans 12 and older now having received their first shot.

Step 3 — an almost complete removal of restrictions — is set to begin two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of vaccine.