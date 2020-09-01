Alberta reports 164 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths

Alberta reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Monday.

The two deaths are a man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone who was not in continuing care and a woman in her 90s in the North zone, who was a resident at Heimstaed Seniors Lodge in La Crete.

The province now has 1,398 active cases, while 241 people have died from the disease.

Across the province, 50 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 10 in ICU beds.

The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Tuesday was:

Calgary zone: 626, up from 590 Monday

Edmonton zone: 542 down from 551 Monday

North zone: 171 down from 174

Central zone: 27, no change

South zone: 30, up from 24

Unknown: two, down from four

On Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported the province is investigating two new outbreaks.

An outbreak at the Calgary Kidanemehret Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahdo Church has accounted for 57 new cases, while the South Park Walmart Supercentre in Edmonton reported 12 staff members have tested positive.

The store is currently closed and colleagues in close contact with those members have been directed to self-isolate, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Hinshaw said Monday it's not clear if the staff members were exposed at work, or if there is a common exposure outside of the workplace.

Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange will update Albertans on school re-entry plans and federal education funding for COVID-19 on Wednesday at 11 a.m.