Alberta reports 153 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

Alberta reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 Friday bringing the number of active cases in the province to 1,497, up 35 from the day before.

A total of 56 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for the illness, including 14 in intensive care.

No deaths were recorded leaving the number at 261.

Three more outbreaks at schools — Calgary's Clarence Sansom and Glenmeadows schools and Elsie Yanik Catholic School in Fort McMurray — have been reported, bringing the number of schools with outbreaks to 35.

Outbreaks are declared when a school has two or more cases.

Five schools, with five or more cases, are on a provincial 'watch' list. Four of those schools are in Edmonton, with Centre High the most recent addition.

The regional breakdown of active cases was:

Edmonton zone: 786 up 13 from the day before.

Calgary zone: 518 up 23 from the day before.

North zone: 129 down one from the day before.

South zone: 41, up one from the day before.

Central zone: 16, down three from the day before.

Unknown: seven, up two from the day before.

To date 968,031 Albertans have been tested for the coronavirus. So far 15,585 have recovered from the disease.