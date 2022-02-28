Alberta reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

Just hours before the province is set to lift most of its health restrictions, Alberta is reporting a decline in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19.

As of Monday, there are 1,224 people in hospital with the disease, including 83 in intensive care. On Friday, there were 1,295 in hospital, including 88 in ICU.

Alberta reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday as the province released three days of COVID-19 data from the weekend.

There have now been 3,912 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported a combined 1,435 new cases of COVID over the weekend:

Feb. 25: 594 new cases, 3,110 tests, 18.91 per cent positivity.

Feb. 26: 458 new cases, 2,448 tests, 19.57 per cent positivity.

Feb. 27: 383 new cases, 1,835 tests, 20.82 per cent positivity.

The seven-day average for the positivity rate is now 21.99 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped below 10,000 for the first time since Dec. 23. There are now 9,188 known active cases in the province, though that number only includes lab-confirmed PCR positive cases, which most Albertans can't access.

As of the province's latest update, about 80.8 per cent of Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.9 per cent have had two and 35.4 per cent have had three.

Alberta is set to lift most restrictions related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, including gathering restrictions and most masking requirements. However, masking will still be required in Edmonton under the city's municipal face-covering bylaw.