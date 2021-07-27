Alberta reports 134 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Alberta reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with three more deaths, as the province's active cases continued to rise.

Active cases increased by 90 to a total of 1,173 across the province.

As of Tuesday's update, there were 82 people in hospital — down one since the previous day. Of those, 21 were in intensive care unit beds.

Provincial labs completed 5,428 tests for the disease on Monday, for a positivity rate of about 2.5 per cent.

The three additional deaths from the disease reported Tuesday included a man in his 50s in the North zone who died Friday, a woman in her 70s who died in Calgary on June 12, and a woman in her 30s who died in the Central zone on January 14.

In Alberta, 2,325 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Here is how active cases breakdown by health zone:

Calgary zone: 725

Edmonton zone: 211

South zone: 92

North zone: 80

Central zone: 63

Unknown: 2

On Monday, 86 new variant cases were identified, for a total of 845 active variant cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, encouraged younger Albertans to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

"Fewer than half of Albertans ages 20-29 are fully vaccinated, a number we need to increase," Hinshaw said in a post on Twitter. "Vaccines save lives & even younger Albertans need the protection that comes with getting vaccinated."

As of Tuesday, 75.5 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of vaccine, 63.9 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated with two doses.