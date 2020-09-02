Alberta reports 114 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death
Alberta now has 1,403 active cases of COVID-19.
Alberta reported 114 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday.
The death involved a woman in her 60s in the South zone.
The province now has 1,403 active cases, while 242 people have died from the disease.
Across the province, 50 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including nine in ICU beds.
The regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday was:
- Calgary zone: 632, up from 626 Tuesday
- Edmonton zone: 538 down from 542 Monday
- North zone: 167 down from 171
- Central zone: 32 up from 27
- South zone: 31, up from 30
- Unknown: three
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will update the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
