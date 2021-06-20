Alberta reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, one death
Right now in Alberta, there are 214 people in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.
There are 214 people in hospital, including 53 in intensive care
Alberta is reporting just 100 new known cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours and one death.
Here's a look at where the 2,127 active cases are in the province:
- Calgary zone: 1,005.
- Edmonton zone: 404.
- Central zone: 218.
- South zone: 78.
- North zone: 420.
- Unknown: 2.
Right now in Alberta, there are 214 people in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.
Of everyone over the age of 12, 70.6 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine and 28.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated — or 24.3 per cent of Alberta's total population.
Demand for first doses has fallen significantly in recent weeks. Of the 51,835 vaccine doses given Saturday, 45,160 were second doses.
Alberta is approaching its Stage 3 reopening date of July 1, which will see most remaining public health restrictions lifted.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?