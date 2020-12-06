Alberta reports 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths on Sunday
Alberta reported 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Sunday.
The province has 19,484 active cases. There are 601 people being treated in hospital for the illness, including 100 in the intensive care unit.
A total of 615 people have died from the disease. The new deaths are:
1. Nov. 27: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
2. Nov. 29: A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
3. Nov. 30: A female in her 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
4. Nov. 30: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
5. Dec. 1: A female in her 90s in North zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Grande Prairie Care Center. The case included comorbidities.
6. Dec. 2: A female in her 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
7. Dec. 2: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
8. Dec. 3: A male in his 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at MacTaggart Place Retirement Residence. The case included comorbidities.
9. Dec. 3: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
10. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
11. Dec. 4 : A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Shepherds Care - Vanguard. The case included comorbidities.
12. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in North zone. This death is linked to the North zone-acquired outbreak at Misericordia Community Hospital. The case included comorbidities.
13. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.
14. Dec. 4: A female in her 100s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
15. Dec. 4: A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Rockyview General Hospital. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
16. Dec. 4: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.
17. Dec. 4: A female in her 60s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Bethany. The case included comorbidities.
18. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. There are no known comorbidities at this time.
19. Dec. 5: A male in his 80s in Central zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Consort Senior Citizen's Lodge. The case included comorbidities.
In a tweet on Sunday, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the most important action people can take is to stay home if they are feeling unwell, "even if it's a slight sore throat and runny nose".
"Deciding to stay home when sick is a simple yet impactful decision that limits the spread of the virus," she wrote.
Here's the regional breakdown of active cases:
- Calgary zone: 7,288
- Edmonton zone: 8,963
- North zone: 1,087
- South zone: 642
- Central zone: 1,391
- Unknown: 113