Alberta reports 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths on Sunday

Alberta reported 1,836 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths on Sunday.

The province has 19,484 active cases. There are 601 people being treated in hospital for the illness, including 100 in the intensive care unit.

A total of 615 people have died from the disease. The new deaths are:

1. Nov. 27: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

2. Nov. 29: A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

3. Nov. 30: A female in her 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

4. Nov. 30: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

5. Dec. 1: A female in her 90s in North zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Grande Prairie Care Center. The case included comorbidities.

6. Dec. 2: A female in her 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

7. Dec. 2: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

8. Dec. 3: A male in his 80s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at MacTaggart Place Retirement Residence. The case included comorbidities.

9. Dec. 3: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

10. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

11. Dec. 4 : A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Shepherds Care - Vanguard. The case included comorbidities.

12. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in North zone. This death is linked to the North zone-acquired outbreak at Misericordia Community Hospital. The case included comorbidities.

13. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. The case included comorbidities.

14. Dec. 4: A female in her 100s in Edmonton zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

15. Dec. 4: A male in his 80s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Rockyview General Hospital. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

16. Dec. 4: A male in his 90s in Edmonton zone. Comorbidities are unknown at this time.

17. Dec. 4: A female in her 60s in Calgary zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Bethany. The case included comorbidities.

18. Dec. 4: A male in his 70s in Edmonton zone. There are no known comorbidities at this time.

19. Dec. 5: A male in his 80s in Central zone. This death is linked to the outbreak at Consort Senior Citizen's Lodge. The case included comorbidities.

In a tweet on Sunday , Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the most important action people can take is to stay home if they are feeling unwell, "even if it's a slight sore throat and runny nose".

"Deciding to stay home when sick is a simple yet impactful decision that limits the spread of the virus," she wrote.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases: