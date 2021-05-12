Alberta reports 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to rise
Province reported 4 new deaths Wednesday
Alberta reported 1,799 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four new deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,123 Albertans have lost their lives to the disease.
Alberta labs completed 17,534 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a positivity rate around 10.4 per cent.
In hospitals across the province, 737 people are being treated for COVID-19 — an increase of 32 from the previous day. Included in that number are 169 patients in intensive care.
Deaths reported Wednesday included a woman in her 70s in the Edmonton zone who died April 20, a man in his 40s in the Calgary zone who died April 29, a woman in her 50s in North zone who died Monday, and a woman in her 60s in Central zone, who also died Monday.
The province is getting closer to the two-million mark for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. As of end of day Tuesday, 1,975,341 doses had been administered, an increase of 28,337 from Monday's total. Premier Jason Kenney said Tuesday the province expects to hit the 2 million milestone on Wednesday.
Although active cases dropped slightly on Wednesday, Alberta continues to have the highest active case rate of COVID-19 in Canada and the United States.
Here's how Alberta's active cases break down regionally:
- Calgary zone: 11,611
- Edmonton zone: 5,606
- North zone: 3,675
- Central zone: 2,742
- South zone: 1,311
- Unknown: 17
