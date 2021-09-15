Alberta reports 1,609 new cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths
Province has highest number of active cases and lowest vaccination rate in Canada
Alberta reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 24 new deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the province's fourth wave.
For the third straight day, the province has set a new pandemic peak for COVID admissions to the ICU, with 218 people being treated in intensive care beds.
Province-wide, there are 877 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 55 from Tuesday's update. Of the 218 people in ICU, 92.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
The 1,609 new cases — among the highest the province has seen since early May — were detected on 15,831 tests with a positivity rate around 10.46 per cent.
Active cases rose Wednesday after taking a slight dip in Tuesday's update. There are now 18,421 active cases across the province, the most in Canada. Here's how active cases break down regionally:
- Edmonton zone: 5,408
- Calgary zone: 5,297
- North zone: 3,254
- Central zone: 2,620
- South zone: 1,805
- Unknown: 37
About 79.5 per cent of Alberta's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 per cent have had both doses. Both numbers are the lowest in Canada.
About 60.7 per cent of province's total population has had both shots. There are 771,470 eligible Albertans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu will share the province's plans to protect public health in an update at 6 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?