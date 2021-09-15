Alberta reports 1,609 new cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,609 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 24 new deaths, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the province's fourth wave.

For the third straight day, the province has set a new pandemic peak for COVID admissions to the ICU, with 218 people being treated in intensive care beds.

Province-wide, there are 877 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 55 from Tuesday's update. Of the 218 people in ICU, 92.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The 1,609 new cases — among the highest the province has seen since early May — were detected on 15,831 tests with a positivity rate around 10.46 per cent.

Active cases rose Wednesday after taking a slight dip in Tuesday's update. There are now 18,421 active cases across the province, the most in Canada. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 5,408

Calgary zone: 5,297

North zone: 3,254

Central zone: 2,620

South zone: 1,805

Unknown: 37

About 79.5 per cent of Alberta's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.4 per cent have had both doses. Both numbers are the lowest in Canada.

About 60.7 per cent of province's total population has had both shots. There are 771,470 eligible Albertans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu will share the province's plans to protect public health in an update at 6 p.m.