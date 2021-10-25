Alberta reports 1,592 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths over the weekend

Alberta reported 1,592 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as the number of active cases and hospitalizations related to the disease continue to drop.

As well, 25 deaths from COVID-19 were reported to Alberta Health over the last three days, including three individuals in their 20s and 30s.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases

709 on Friday, from 10,798 tests

515 on Saturday, from 8,690 tests

368 on Sunday, from 6,413 tests

The province's active case number now sits at 9,481. Just one month ago, Alberta had 20,039 active cases.

Here's how active cases break down across the regions:

Calgary zone: 2,433.

Edmonton zone: 2,170

North zone: 1,973.

Central zone: 1,875.

South zone: 1,016

Unknown: 14

Currently, there are 821 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 182 in intensive care units.

As pressure on hospitals eases, Alberta Health Services has been reducing the number of ICU surge beds, freeing up staff to care for non-COVID patients requiring surgeries or other medical procedures, according to a statement from AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson.

Provincially, there are 341 ICU beds, including 168 surge beds. With 271 ICU patients — including those with COVID-19 and those with other serious medical needs — the critical care capacity in Alberta hospitals is at 79 per cent.

As of Monday's update, 78.9 per cent of Alberta's eligible population, age 12 and up, has been fully immunized.