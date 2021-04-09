Alberta reports 1,521 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

Alberta's new cases numbers continue to climb as the province reported 1,521 new infections on Friday.

It's the highest single day tally since mid-December.

Provincial labs completed 15,611 tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, with a positivity rate around 9.7 per cent.

The province also reported an additional 674 new cases of variants of concern, which have become the dominant in Alberta. As of Friday, there are 5,937 active variant cases, about 45.5 per cent of active cases in the Alberta.

The number comes the same day that new COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars take effect. Dine-in service has been suspended, though restaurants can offer patio dining as well as takeout and delivery.

Across the province, 333 people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 83 in intensive care beds.

Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total to 2007 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 13,059 active cases of COVID-19, the first time the province has surpassed 13,000 since Jan.10.

As of Friday, the regional breakdown of active cases is:

Calgary zone: 6,064

Edmonton zone: 3,169

North zone: 1,718

Central zone: 1,050

South zone: 947

Unknown: 111

Distribution of COVID-19 vaccines continues to ramp up, with the province having administered 818,689 doses, an increase of 38,872 from the day before. There are now 154,017 Albertans that are fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.