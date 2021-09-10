Alberta reports 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,473 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 10 new deaths.

The new cases were detected on 13,625 completed tests with a positivity rate of 10.93 per cent.

With the 10 new deaths reported Friday, the province has now seen 2,444 COVID-19 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions continue to rise.

There are now 686 people in hospital with the disease, including 169 in ICU. The number of people in intensive care beds with COVID-19 increased by 15 from Thursday's update. Of those currently in ICU, about 73 per cent are unvaccinated.

Active cases crossed the 16,000 mark for the first time since May 20. There are now 16,265 active cases across the province. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 4,814

Calgary zone: 4,485

North zone: 2,952

Central zone: 2,313

South zone: 1,669

Unknown: 32

About 78.9 per cent of Alberta's eligible population has had at least shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.9 per cent have had two.

About 60.3 per cent of the province's total population has had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are 791,980 eligible Albertans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.