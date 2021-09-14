Alberta reports 1,434 new cases of COVID-19, 9 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths, as the province continues to see high case numbers and higher numbers of severe illness.

For the second straight day, Alberta has set a new pandemic peak for ICU admissions due to COVID-19. There are now 822 people in hospital with COVID, including 212 in intensive care.

Before Monday, province's previous high was in May when there were 182 COVID-19 patients being treated in ICU. Of the 212 people in ICU now, 91 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

AMA calls for government to act

The Alberta Medical Association called on the government Tuesday to bring back more stringent public health measures.

"Immediate action is needed, given the sharp rise in case numbers and patients in hospital and ICU," the AMA said in a statement.

"The measures instituted on Sept. 3 are unlikely to have the kind of impact that is needed and we cannot afford to wait. Increasing vaccination rates is critical, but won't prevent the course of this current wave fast enough. All options need to be on the table, including vaccine passports."

Nine new deaths

With nine new deaths reported Tuesday, there have now been 2,471 COVID deaths in the province.

The new cases were detected on 11,880 tests with a positivity rate of 12.18 per cent.

For the first time in months, the province has seen a decrease in active cases. As of the latest update, there are 18,265 active cases — a decrease of 130 from Monday's update. About 73 per cent of active cases are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 5,323.

Calgary zone: 5,136.

North zone: 3,249.

Central zone: 2,699.

South zone: 1,796.

Unknown: 62.

About 79.4 per cent of the province's eligible population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.3 per cent have had both doses.

About 60.6 per cent of Alberta's total population has had both shots. There are 776,117 eligible Albertans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Albertans will have access to a printable card to show their vaccination status, starting on Thursday.