Alberta reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Another eight people have died from COVID-19 in Alberta, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,029.

Eight is the highest number of deaths reported in one day in more than five weeks.

The province reported another 1,412 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in Alberta to 15,569.

The number of new variant cases identified was 778. Variant strains now account for 52.6 per cent of all active cases.

There are 420 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 92 of those patients in intensive care.

The province is on pace to reach ones million vaccine doses administered by midweek. By the end of the day Monday, 970,272 doses had been issued.

Here's a regional breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta:

Calgary zone: 7,166

Edmonton zone: 3,960

North zone: 2,067

Central zone: 1,402

South zone: 915

Unknown: 59

On Wednesday the province approved requests from public and Catholic schools in Calgary to shift Grades 7 to 12 to at-home learning for two weeks starting Monday.