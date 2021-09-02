Alberta reports 1,339 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province continues to see high rates of transmission during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were also reported Thursday, bringing the total to 2,388.

The province hit a notable immunization benchmark Thursday as 70 per cent of the province's eligible population has now received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 78.2 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose.

Both numbers are the lowest among the provinces, according to CBC's vaccine tracker. About 76.6 per cent of Canadians have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The best way to protect all Albertans from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated," Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release Thursday.

"It is up to each and every one of us to do all we can to prevent the spread of this virus. Getting vaccinated with two doses is not only the right thing to do, but it protects the people, livelihoods and communities we care about."

As of the province's latest update, 820,649 eligible Albertans have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unvaccinated Albertans continue to make up the majority of people currently hospitalized for COVID. About 79.06 per cent of those in hospital are unvaccinated, 3.29 per cent are partially vaccinated and 17.66 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There are now 487 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 114 in intensive care beds.

Active cases of COVID-19 are now up to 12,868 across the province. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 3,947

Calgary zone: 3,593

North zone: 2,374

Central zone: 1,579

South zone: 1,351

Unknown: 24

The new cases reported Thursday were detected on 12,416 tests with a positivity rate of 10.81 per cent.

Kenney said during a Facebook live event on Wednesday that Albertans should expect a news conference later this week about the rapidly rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the province.