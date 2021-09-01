Alberta reports 1,315 new cases of COVID-19, 8 new deaths

Spread of COVID-19 in Alberta shows no sign of slowing down as the province reported 1,315 new cases on Wednesday — the highest daily total since May 13.

The new cases were detected on 12,141 tests, with a positivity rate of 11.1 per cent.

The province also announced eight additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 2,383.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 grew by 34 from Wednesday's update.

There are now 465 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 107 in intensive care beds.

Of those currently in ICU, about 87 per cent are unvaccinated, seven per cent are partially vaccinated and six per cent are fully vaccinated.

Alberta continues to lead the country in active cases by a wide margin. There are now 12,290 active cases across the province.

Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 3,838

Calgary zone: 3,368

North zone: 2,280

Central zone: 1,503

South zone: 1,266

Unknown: 35

Of the 12,290 active cases, 9,901 have been identified as coronavirus variants of concern.

As of end of day Tuesday, about 78.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.9 per cent have had two doses.

Of Alberta's total population, about 59.5 per cent have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 800,000 eligible Albertans have not received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.