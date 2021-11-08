Alberta reports 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days, 13 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, combining three days of test results from the weekend.

The new cases were detected from Friday to Sunday:

Nov. 5: 586 new cases (11,495 tests, 5.24 per cent positivity)

Nov. 6: 430 new cases (8,966 tests, 4.91 per cent positivity)

Nov. 7: 284 new cases (5,526 tests, 5.3 per cent positivity)

Another 13 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Monday's update, bringing the province's total to 3,155 since the pandemic began.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 — 6,387 across the province — was almost unchanged from the 6,386 reported Friday, following weeks of regular declines. Here's how active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 1,804

Edmonton zone: 1,421

North zone: 1,396

Central zone: 1,170

South zone: 589

Unknown: 7

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline. There are currently 608 people in hospital with the disease, a decline of 52 from Friday's update. Included in the 608 are 135 people in intensive care. About 85.9 per cent of those in ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

About 87.5 per cent of eligible Albertans — those aged 12 and up — have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.2 per cent have had two. About 69.1 per cent of the province's total population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Starting next week, on Nov.15, Albertans will be required to use a QR code for proof of vaccination in the restrictions exemption program, instead of previously accepted forms like a pharmacy record. The QR code is available at covidrecords.alberta.ca, or Albertans can get a printed version at a registry.