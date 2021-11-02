Alberta reports 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 over past 3 days, 18 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,210 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, combining three days of COVID data from the weekend.

Another 18 COVID-related were reported Monday, brining the province's total to 3,111.

The 1,210 new cases were detected from Friday to Monday:

533 new cases Oct. 29 (9391 tests, 5.89 per cent positivity rate).

335 new cases Oct. 30 (8,249 tests, 4.11 per cent positivity rate).

342 new cases Oct. 31 (6,717 tests, 5.14 per cent positivity rate).

The province hit a notable immunization benchmark Monday as more than 80 per cent of Alberta's eligible population are fully vaccinated, according to a news release from the government. About 80.3 per cent have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"More and more Albertans are choosing to be protected against COVID-19 because of the undeniable fact that vaccines work and they save lives," Premier Jason Kenney said in a news release. "It's great news that we've reached this milestone that will also help to ease the pressure on our health-care system in the future."

Of the province's entire population, about 68.3 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline steadily. There are now 689 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 157 in intensive care beds.

Active cases of COVID-19 are also declining. There are now 7,580 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Here's how active cases break down regionally: