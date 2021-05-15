Alberta reports 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 as total active cases continue to fall

Alberta reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and three new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,140 Albertans have lost their lives to the disease.

Alberta labs completed 12,926 tests for COVID-19 on Friday, with a positivity rate around 9.6 per cent.

In hospitals across the province, 686 people are being treated for COVID-19 — a decrease of 27 from the previous day. Included in that number are 178 patients in intensive care.

Saturday's deaths included two men in the Calgary zone in their 40s and 70s. A man in his 80s in the North zone also died from the disease. The date of death for all three was listed as Thursday.

There were 22,993 active cases in the province as of Saturday, a decrease of 880.

Here's how Alberta's active cases break down regionally:

Calgary zone: 10,908

Edmonton zone: 5,140

North zone: 3,382

Central zone: 2,398

South zone: 1,152

Unknown: 13

As of Saturday's update, 40.6 per cent of Albertans had received at least one dose of vaccine with 7.3 per cent fully immunized.

The province passed a major milestone this week with more than 2 million doses administered.