Alberta reports 1,168 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Alberta reported 1,168 new cases of COVID-19 as transmission of the virus continues to grow.

For the third straight day, the province has had new daily case numbers reach levels not seen since May, during the third wave of the pandemic.

Alberta continues to lead the country in new daily cases and active cases of COVID-19. Active cases rose by 589 from Thursday's update. There are now 9,655 active cases across the province, here's how active cases break down regionally:

Edmonton zone: 3,026

Calgary zone: 2,838

North zone: 1,666

South zone: 1,074

Central zone: 1,025

Unknown: 26

COVID-related hospitalizations in Alberta continue to grow each day. There are now 336 people in hospital for the disease including 74 in ICU. The province's COVID-19 hospitalization number grew by 28 in just one day, while the number of ICU admissions for COVID-19 grew by 10.

Of those in hospital currently, about 78 per cent are unvaccinated, four per cent are partially vaccinated and 18 per cent are fully vaccinated. Of the 74 in ICU, 97.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Five new COVID-19 deaths were announced by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, on Friday. However, the total number of deaths increased by four from Thursday's update to 2,364.

The 1,168 new cases were detected on 11,565 tests with a positivity rate of 10.26 per cent. The highest positivity rate in the province on Thursday was the North zone, which had a rate of 22.66 per cent. Labs also detected 750 cases of coronavirus variants of concern.

As of the latest update, 77.7 per cent of eligible Albertans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 69.3 per cent have had two doses. Of Alberta's total population, about 59 per cent have had both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.