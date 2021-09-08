Alberta reports 1,166 new cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths
There are now 647 people in hospital for COVID-19
Alberta reported 1,166 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 18 new deaths — the most reported on one day in several months.
The province's COVID-19 data site has not yet provided full details, but Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, provided an update on social media with some of the information.
The new cases were detected on about 10,700 tests.
With 18 new deaths, the province's total number of COVID-19 deaths is now 2,425. The number of new deaths is similar to what Alberta experienced in early January, when the province was announcing an average of 20 deaths per day.
There are now 647 people in hospital for COVID-19, an increase from the 602 reported Tuesday. Of those, 147 are being treated in intensive care beds.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals make up 89 per cent of the patients in ICU.
More information is expected to be provided Wednesday evening.
