Alberta reports 1,140 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Alberta reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three additional deaths.

Active cases dropped by 713 on Sunday, with 22,280 being reported across the province. The number of people with COVID-19 in hospital also declined by 39 to 647, with 186 of those patients in intensive care. The number of people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds increased by eight over the previous day.

Alberta has lost 2,143 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Of the three deaths reported Sunday, two were men in their 70s in the Edmonton zone, and the third was a man in his 80s in the Calgary zone. All three of the deaths occurred on Friday.

The province completed 11,858 tests on Saturday, more than 1,000 fewer tests than the previous day, for a positivity rate of about 9.6 per cent.

Here is how the province's active cases breakdown by health zone:

Calgary zone: 10,515

Edmonton zone: 5,035

North zone: 3,309

Central zone: 2,291

South zone: 1,101

Unknown: 29

As of end of the day Saturday, 2,189,999 doses of vaccine have been administered in Alberta.